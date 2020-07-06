1/1
Jerry Groat
1942 - 2020
Jerry Frank Groat died peacefully in Eugene on July 1, 2020. Born February 6, 1942, in Albany OR, he graduated from Albany Union High School and Merritt Davis Business College in Salem OR. He worked in accounting for Roberts Motor Co. in Eugene for many years, before retiring from Pape Group.
Jerry was always quick with a friendly greeting, and loved trips to the Oregon coast (his favorite place) and fun times with his breakfast group in retirement. He was active in the 1st Baptist Church and volunteered in the schools with the reading program and Big Brothers (named as one of the Ten Outstanding Volunteers in Eugene in 1975).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Meredith Groat, his sister, Sharon Lane, and his brother, John Groat. He is survived by his sister, Sandra Twist, brothers-in-law Stan Twist and Walter Lane, nephews Scott Brunette, David Lane, William Lane, nieces Susan Lane, Tricia Mattson, Julie Trueblood, and uncle Harold Groat.
Interment will be at Lane Memorial Gardens. May he rest in peace.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
