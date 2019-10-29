|
Jerry Strasheim
12/29/1933 - 10/19/2019
Jerold (Jerry) Wayne Strasheim, 85, passed away on October 19, 2019 in Yuma, AZ. Born in Kimball, NE to John & Anna Strasheim. Jerry attended the University of Nebraska and married Janet Marie O'Hare of Kimball. They had five children and moved to Oregon in 1964. He was well respected in the community and was a large part of the livestock and equipment auction business across Oregon. Jerry is survived by his four sons, John, Scott, Jeff, Brad, and daughter Janna, 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. His family and his relationship with the Lord were everything to him. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held on November 10th - 4:00pm at River Life Resort- 23650 Peoria Rd, Harrisburg OR. 97446 Flowers can be mailed to River Life between the dates of Nov 8th-10th. Cards can be mailed to: J.Strasheim Po Box 144 Cheshire, OR. 97419. In lieu of cards or flowers, donations can be made to the MDA foundation in honor of Jerry's great grandson who passed from Muscular Dystrophy.
