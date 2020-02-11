|
Jesse Hazlett Miller, Jr., OD
5/31/1924 - 2/7/2020
Born May 31, 1924, in Portland, Oregon to Jesse H. and Ruth Anne (Tindula) Miller. He passed away February 7, 2020, from pneumonia after a prolonged battle with Parkinsons at the age of 95.
Jess was the grandson to early pioneers of Columbia County who came on two ships from Scotland, around the Horn to San Francisco then on to Scappoose, settling in Pittsburg, Oregon, in the 1880's. They were registered with the Oregon Genealogical Society.
He attended Portland schools and entered Oregon State University just as World War II was starting. Following in his father's footsteps he entered the V-12 Navy College Training Program (predecessor to the NROTC) that sent him to Montana School of Mines, when that school was overcrowded he was sent to the University of Washington, then Midshipman's School at Columbia University in NY. With a degree in Electrical Engineering, an Ensign's commission and an interest in small ships he was sent to San Diego, to Pearl Harbor then Hilo for a short time on a PC being sent back to Pearl and eventual assignment to a YP, basically a 48-foot tuna boat used as a refrigerated cargo ship. Sailing supply runs to Johnston Island, Midway Island and mysterious Palmiyra atoll, his ship relied on his newly learned skills at navigation.
After the end of the war he decided to take advantage of the G.I. Bill and entered Pacific University to study Optometry (like his father) while remaining with the Naval Reserves. Upon earning his degree he was one of only two optometrists in the Navy. He stayed in the reserves for 18 years. It was also at Pacific University that he met and fell in love with Phyllis Beima, also of Portland and the two married on July 23, 1950. They were married for 69 years.
They chose to settle in Springfield, and he started his optometry practice at 437 Main Street, and eventually at 840 N. "A" Street, specializing in Developmental Vision and Vision Therapy to overcome learning and reading difficulties. He shared his knowledge and expertise with many other Optometrists, retiring after 43 years.
Jess helped with the initial fundraising to establish McKenzie-Willamette Hospital. When asked by a Director of the Willamalane Park Board he stepped up to fill a seat, helping to find a budgeting mistake. He held that position for two years. When Springfield Mayor Bill Rogers asked him to fill a position on the Planning Commission, Jess did that for 6 years.
Jess liked to fish, hunt and especially liked to shoot. Starting in the 1960's with a team at the Moose Lodge in Eugene and later at the Emerald Empire Gun Club, holding several club offices. He was well known for his shooting abilities, eagerly shared his expertise and competed at the State Championships level in target pistol, and in later years with the Cast Bullet Association, setting some national class records.
Jess was the loving and sharing father of five: Mervin Miller (Allyson) of Iowa, Mark Miller (Susan) and Myrna Miller of Springfield, Myron Miller (Sheryl) of Michigan and Marleen (Doug) Setniker of Washington. He had 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and loved and encouraged them all.
