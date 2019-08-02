|
|
Jill Russell
February 9, 1960 - July, 27,2019
~ Artist ~
Born in Ogden, Utah to Phil and Mary Dustrud.
She lived in Los Angeles, Ogden, Portland and Eugene.
Jill Russell was an inspiration to those around her with her amazing insight and artistic skills.
She will be missed by all those she touched and befriended.
She Graduated Magna Cum Laude from the U-O with a degree in art and minor in French.
Jill loved to play the flute, dance, draw and paint.
She was always trying to get people to speak with her in French and Italian, as well as handing out her handmade cards. She was a prolific artist and her insight into current affairs was relentless.
She will be missed by all those who have known her.
She is survived by her brothers, Peter and Paul Dustrud, her step families in Palm Desert, The Bieri's and the McGinity's. Her best friend Dawn Scuteri was especially dear in her heart.
In lieu of flowers or gifts please donate to Womenspace on her behalf.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019