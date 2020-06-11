Jim and Jean Whittall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim and Jean Whittall
Jim and Jean Whittall passed away within 10 days of one another in December, 2019. They are dearly missed by their family and friends. A combined Celebration of Life was planned for this June 20, 2020, on Jim's birthday. That has been cancelled due to the concerns surrounding the COVID19 pandemic. In its place, an online tribute has been lovingly created by his sister Pat Slaten with contributions from Jim and Jean's children: Jeffrey Whittall, Julie Rich and Jennifer Keeler.
Friends and family are invited to visit this tribute at http://sweetwatermilldesigns.com/whittalls.html, click on the beach or the arrow to view the video.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved