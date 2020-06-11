Jim and Jean Whittall
Jim and Jean Whittall passed away within 10 days of one another in December, 2019. They are dearly missed by their family and friends. A combined Celebration of Life was planned for this June 20, 2020, on Jim's birthday. That has been cancelled due to the concerns surrounding the COVID19 pandemic. In its place, an online tribute has been lovingly created by his sister Pat Slaten with contributions from Jim and Jean's children: Jeffrey Whittall, Julie Rich and Jennifer Keeler.
Friends and family are invited to visit this tribute at http://sweetwatermilldesigns.com/whittalls.html, click on the beach or the arrow to view the video.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.