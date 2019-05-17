|
Jim "Mike" Michael Stovall Jim "Mike" Michael Stovall, 66, of John Day, Oregon passed away on May 6, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on July 13, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM with a 9-hole golf scramble at the John Day Golf Club in John Day, Oregon followed by a potluck reception at noon. Memorial Contributions may be made to the John Day Valley Bass Club to aid in the construction of a new dock system at Unity Lake in his memory through Driskill Memorial Chapel 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. For more information, please visit: www.driskillmemorialchapel.com
May 6, 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 17, 2019