Driskill Memorial Chapel
241 S Canyon Blvd
John Day, OR 97845
(541) 575-0529
Jim Michael "Mike" Stovall

Jim Michael "Mike" Stovall Obituary

Jim "Mike" Michael Stovall
May 6, 2019

Jim "Mike" Michael Stovall, 66, of John Day, Oregon passed away on May 6, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on July 13, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM with a 9-hole golf scramble at the John Day Golf Club in John Day, Oregon followed by a potluck reception at noon. Memorial Contributions may be made to the John Day Valley Bass Club to aid in the construction of a new dock system at Unity Lake in his memory through Driskill Memorial Chapel 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. For more information, please visit: www.driskillmemorialchapel.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 17, 2019
