Jim Mischkot
December 3, 1945 - November 25, 2019
James Paul "Jim" Mischkot of Wise River, Montana, died of congestive heart failure on November 25th, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon at the age of 73. He died peacefully, surrounded by his closest family members. He is remembered for living a life large with integrity, humility, contentment, and love for his family, who will miss him deeply.
Born December 3, 1945 in Butte, Montana to German and Austrian immigrant parents, Philip Mischkot and Annie Osterman, Jim was the youngest of seven children. His brother Philip and sisters Roseanne and Wilma were born in Tacoma, Washington before their father returned to Butte to work the copper mines. Subsequently, his siblings Hazel, Frank, and Paulette were born. As the youngest child, Jim was largely raised by his older sisters, Wilma and Hazel.
Jim spent his early years exploring the foothills of Butte and chasing chickens on the Mischkot homestead. He graduated from Butte High School in 1964 and went on to play football and earn a college degree from Montana School of Mines in Metallurgical Engineering in 1969. He was employed at Alcoa Aluminium before moving to Eugene in 1977 to own and operate Glass Tree Care and Spray Service and raise his three children Lynette, Ted, and JP with his first wife Peggy.
Jim retired and returned to Montana in 2001. He married Sandra "Sandee" Johnson and they enjoyed life together in the Whitehall and Wise River communities, spending their days working on their home, tending to their five golden retrievers, traveling to visit loved ones, fishing in remote destinations, and developing close friendships along the way. Jim lived a remarkable life with no regret. He will be remembered for his love of his family, pride in his business, and how he cherished his leisure time on the McKenzie, Big Hole, and Bighorn Rivers.
He is survived by his beloved wife Sandra Mischkot; his children Lynette Mattson and her husband Chris of Boise, ID; Ted Mischkot of Blue River, OR; J.P. Mischkot and his wife Sarah of Eugene, OR; Darci Johnson and her husband Noah of Portland, OR; and Tyler Johnson of Divide, MT; his grandchildren Lindsey, Eloise, and Vivian; and by his brother Frank Mischkot and wife Anna of Butte.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1 pm on January 17th, 2020 in Butte, MT at Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home followed by interment of ashes at Holy Cross Cemetery alongside his parents, sisters Paulette Miller and Wilma Nicholson, and nephew Frank Mischkot Jr. The reception at Copper King Convention Center will begin at 3:30pm. A later event will be scheduled in Eugene.
In honor of Jim, donations may be made to Frank Mischkot Memorial Scholarship Fund at Butte High School or The Montana Tech Foundation at https://foundation.mtech.edu. Please access the obituary at www.musgroves.com or www.wayrynen-richards.com.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019