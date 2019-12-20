|
Jim Whittall
June 20, 1931 - December 16, 2019
James "Jim" Addison Whittall passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019. He was 88.
Jim was proud to be from Eugene. He was born in his grandparents' home on Willamette Street, on June 20, 1931, to John D. Slaten and Mildred M. Addison. Three years later, his parents divorced and Jim continued to live with his mom and grandparents. It was a great place to grow up. He loved the area. Next door was a vacant lot for neighborhood baseball games, and years later, Jim would joyfully return to the same location to the Pronto Pup Drive-in. In 1937, Jim entered the 1st grade at Francis Willard Grade School.
In July 1940, Jim's Mom, married Henry Whittall who also had a strong attachment to Eugene. He was a fine man who legally adopted Jim. Henry was in the concrete business and gave Jim opportunities to work and to see, first hand, his beloved city grow. Jim was proud to point out the Whittall name stamped into concrete sidewalks throughout Eugene, especially Mac Court on the U of O Campus.
After graduating from University High School in 1949, he went to work for Pacific Telephone. On the cutting edge of technology, Jim traveled from town to town installing dials into telephones, allowing customers to make calls without an operator.
Jim loved his high school sweetheart, Jean Madsen, they married October 16, 1951. They were a good looking couple who loved their '35 Plymouth roadster. Their marriage coincided with Jim being drafted into the Army Signal Corps during the Korean War. Jim was assigned to Ft. Lewis, Washington. During Jim's time in the Army, their first child, Jeffrey, was born October 19, 1952 in Madigan General Hospital.
After proudly serving his country for 2 years, Jim was honorably discharged. The young family returned to Eugene and to Jim's job with the phone company. Later, Jim and Jean would transfer to Astoria where they had two daughters, Julie and Jennifer. They were known as the five J's—Jim, Jean, Jeff, Julie and Jennifer. No one in the family could get each other's name straight.
In 1969, Jim transferred back to Eugene. He was active in the Phone Company's volunteer organization, and served as president of the Telephone Pioneers. He also volunteered and served as president for Churchill High School Athletic Boosters, and a member of the Eugene Pioneer Cemetery Association. Jim retired after 42 years with the phone company. Always busy, he enjoyed being the on-site manager of the Flintridge Village Condo Association for nearly a decade.
Jim was a tinkerer at heart, whether it was working on phones, cars, home building, remodeling, or ham radios and computers, he had a knack for fixing things. In retirement, Jim became obsessed with family genealogy. He had a computer dedicated to the research along with binders of documentation, in addition to several hard drives of photos, and diagrams of family connections. Through this effort, Jim found his birth father's family and discovered he had a half-sister, Pat Slaten. This was the highlight of his research.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jean, 3 children, Ret. Lt. Col. Jeff (Michele) Whittall, Julie (Christopher) Rich, Jennifer (Kenny) Keeler, 6 grandchildren, Kristina (Mike) Spurgeon, Kaycie Keeler, PFC Kerby Keeler, Shiloh Whittall, Brett Arnett, Shawnyl Warren and great-grandchildren Justin, Molly, Brody, Sheridan, Alexandria, Kaden, Aurora, and Chancellor. Also, survived by 2 half-sisters, Pat Slaten, Washington, and Elaine Whittall Peterson, Oregon, and special extended family members Lu Ann (Rick) McRostie Rogers and Tom Bell and partner Janeen.
In October 2019, Jim and Jean celebrated 68 years of marriage. Jim had a good life who loved his family and friends deeply. Those who met Jim, enjoyed him.
A Celebration of Life will be organized by his family and held in Eugene on Jim's birthday, June 20, 2020.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019