Jo Anne Johnson, 78, of Marcola, Oregon died peacefully at home in the arms of her loving husband on Wednesday, March 20th.
Jo Anne Johnson
May 6, 1940 – March 20, 2019
Jo Anne was born in Walla Walla, Washington, graduated from Walla Walla High school, and married Howard Norman Johnson on August 4th, 1961. They later moved to Marcola, Oregon where she raised three boys, Jeff, Willy, and Todd. When the boys grew older, she worked in the library for the Marcola School District, and later worked for the Oregon Department of Forestry, Eastern Lane District, as a dispatcher.
She was a member of Mohawk Community Church for many years and served in many ways including Missions Secretary. Her hobbies included gardening, reading, crocheting, scripture memorization and painting. She will be remembered as a Godly woman, a loving wife and a devoted mother who lived out her faith daily. She impacted the lives of all whom she came in contact.
She is survived by her husband Howard, and her three children, Jeff (Ellen) Johnson of Lebanon, Oregon, Willy (Lani) Johnson of Coffman Cove, Alaska, and Todd (Kate) Johnson of Boise, Idaho, and five grandchildren.
Services to be planned at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 4, 2019