Joan Doris Derhak
January 12, 1933 - July 12, 2019
A private memorial service was held Friday, July 19th, for Joan Derhak, of Springfield, Oregon. Joan passed away July 12th at Riverbend Medical Center, surrounded by loving family. She was 86.
Joan was born January 12, 1933, in Seattle, Washington. Her parents were William "Gale" and Amanda Hill. She and her family lived in Astoria and Texas prior to moving to Springfield when she was 11. She attended Springfield High School and participated in Usherettes and Intramurals. She married the love of her life, Harry Derhak, August 10, 1951, who preceded her in death on July 2, 2003.
Joan was a homemaker and adult foster caregiver. She dedicated her life to family, her children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, fishing, crabbing, hunting, playing games, and daily crosswords. Her cooking and baking on holidays and family celebrations is something we will all miss – especially her peanut brittle, rocky road, and lemon meringue pie! Following retirement, Joan and Harry enjoyed their motorhome, visiting Arizona, Colorado, Mexico, and the Dakotas. They were members of Springfield Elks and Springfield Lutheran Church for many years.
Survivors include two daughters, Gail Christensen (Chris) of Eugene, and Janice Kuppenbender (Jeff) of Sherwood; three grandchildren, Amanda Weinman, Neal Christensen, and Hannah Kuppenbender; two great-grandchildren, Tanner and Ella Christensen; and brothers, Lester (Doris), John (Joyce), and Mike Hill.
Family members and friends are invited to a "Celebration of Life" at Joan's home, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.
