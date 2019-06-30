|
Our Mother Joanie and her two siblings were raised in Baltimore by a busy working mother and a part-time working father. From an early age Joanie loved to play teacher, predicting her future profession. She had many wonderful formative years and attended the Quaker Friends School in Baltimore. She showed early talent in music (piano and later singing) and sports (was runner-up in the state tennis tournament in high school). She earned a BA in education at BYU in Utah, and also pursued musical studies. After college she studied music performance in Salzburg, Austria.
Joan Edith Bolin Cutler
1935 - 2019
Joanie taught elementary school in Salt Lake City, and then married Dr. Ralph Garr Cutler, an MD, in 1963. They began their early life together in San Antonio, and then to Ann Arbor where Garr worked as a surgical resident, and Joan gave birth to their first child. After another residency in St. Louis, and another child born, the couple moved to Eugene, Oregon in 1968, where Garr set up his surgical practice. One more child was born in Eugene in 1970, and Joan was busy raising all three for many years. She delighted in motherhood and she and Garr filled the children's lives with art, music, animals, gardening, cooking, crafts and more. She pursued her love of children by running a nursery at her church.
. She volunteered for the AFS (American Field Service student exchange program).
She sang in Jim Miller's choir (The Chamber Singers) for 20 years, including on a tour to Irkutsk, Russia, sister city to Eugene. Joanie was especially proud of the years she sang in the chorus of the Eugene Bach Festival under Helmut Rilling.
She eventually returned to the classroom and touched the lives of many of children and their parents as a Kindergarten teacher at Crest Drive and Hillside schools in Eugene, where her students danced to Stravinsky, painted beautiful murals and made annual visits to her pet goats and garden. She taught from 1998 –2007.
Joanie is survived by her husband Garr, her sister Coral Mae Crosby, her brother James Bolin, her three children, Cecelia, Rosalie, and Nathan, and her four grandsons (Jack, Jonathan, Milo, and Vincent).
There will be a Memorial Service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Church on Saturday, July 6 at 11:00 AM, 3550 W 18th Avenue, Eugene.
