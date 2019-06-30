|
Our exceptionally sweet and strong matriarch, Joan Frances Lomont, passed peacefully on June 13, 2019, at the age of 88. Joan was born on August 29, 1930, to Andrew and Rose Farago, in Mt. Vernon, New York. Joan attended Barnard College in New York City, where she met her future French husband, Max Lomont, a returning veteran at Columbia University. They married on June 11, 1950, and celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary two days before her passing. Their life together was well lived. Joan and Max lived for 20 years in New York, moved to Chicago, Illinois for 45 years, and in 2015 moved to Cascade Manor in Eugene, Oregon to be close to their family. They traveled extensively, and lived part-time for many years in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Joan was a devoted mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, aunt, teacher, and dear friend to many. She was a pre-school and Montessori teacher for many years, and volunteered at A Safe Place, an organization committed to helping victims of domestic violence. She was an incredible baker, master of classic Hungarian recipes, and hosted the best parties. She had a deep appreciation and love for the visual and performing arts, hummingbirds, orchids, and was the best dog mom to many 4-legged critters over the years.
Joan was a wonder woman, surviving a diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma since 1985. She was a positive force in our lives, always wanting to make sure every one of us was happy, well fed, and content. She will be greatly missed.
Joan is survived by her husband, Max, three daughters: Jacqui Lomont (Vince LaRochelle), Robin Lomont, Patti Lomont (Robert Thompson), and six granddaughters: Michelle Prohov (Scott Wischmeyer), Crissy Welzen (Jon Lundberg), Catie Flacco (Rick Flacco), Amanda LeBlanc (David Ley), Kyla Thompson, Sierra Thompson Nordquist (Chris Nordquist).
