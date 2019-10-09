Home

Joan Furman


1923 - 2019
Joan Furman Obituary
Joan Furman
2/20/1923 - 10/3/2019
Joan Furman passed away Oct. 3rd in Eugene where she resided for the past 10 years since the death of her husband, Hal. Joan was born in New York to James & Birdie Hellman. In the same community she met her future husband, Hal Furman. They married 1942 during WWII. In 1945 they celebrated the end of the war with the birth of their first child, Phyllis Ann, followed by Jana Rose and Judith Miriam. Joan had a vibrant personality. She drew many friends with her caring heart, rousing conversations and always delicious meals. She is predeceased by her daughter, Phyllis, in 1964 and by her husband in 2011. In addition to her children and their spouses Joan leaves 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
