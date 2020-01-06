|
|
Joan Grace Nix
January 22, 1935 - December 11, 2018
Joan Grace Nix of Springfield, Oregon, passed away December 11, 2018, of acute respiratory failure at her home, with her husband of 44 years at her side.
Joan was born January 22, 1935, in Lambeth, London, England, to Percy and Grace (Battley) Howe. She was raised in Margate, Kent, on the English Channel, after evacuation from London during the Blitz. Later she trained to be a surgical nurse while in a convent in Canterbury.
Joan married Ronald Lee Briggs, a U.S. airman, in 1956 in Margate, where her first son, Stephan, was born. She then immigrated to the U.S, where the family moved to different bases around the U.S.
After her divorce from Ronald Briggs, she moved around the U.S. making a living as a nurse. For a time, she sang as a backup vocalist with a band called The Rhythm Kings while living in Bakersfield, California. While living in San Clemente, California she met her future husband, Melvin "Skip" Nix in 1973, and they were married May 25, 1974. They went to England to live but came back to the U.S. after a couple of months. They lived in Wyoming for about nine months, and then moved to Eugene, later moving to Springfield, where they lived until her death.
Joan was a member of the Episcopal Church.
Joan is survived by her husband, children Stephan, Robert, and Dean Briggs, and Jimmy, Melanie, and Barry Nix. She is also survived by brothers Frank Howe and Brian and Pete Godden and sister Janet Snook. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
Joan was much loved and will be missed. The family held a private celebration of life on Christmas 2018.
She will be honored at a joint memorial service with her mother-in-law, Alma "Betty" Nix Withnell on January 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 2537 Game Farm Road, Springfield, Oregon.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to in Joan's name.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020