Joan Hull-Koops
07/19/1933 - 12/23/2019
Joan R. Hull-Koops died December 23, 2019 in Corvallis, Oregon from a brain bleed after falling. She was 86.
Joan was born July 19, 1933 in Stilwell, Oklahoma to Earnest and Edith Charles. She had four brothers: Harceldon, Willard, Robert and Tom and one sister Brenda Ann. All are deceased.
The Charles' moved to Monroe, Oregon in 1947 where Joan met and married Homer G. Hull on July 24, 1948. They lived in the Dawson/Monroe area for 42 years. Homer and Joan owned and operated Hull Lumber Company growing and harvesting trees. Joan had eight children: William (deceased), Kenneth (Brenda), David (Carole), Glenna (Randy), Denise (deceased), Teddy, Mikelyn (Tom) and Wendy. Homer died in 1985. Her grandchildren: Cody (Lise), Jeremy (Christina), Casey, Jimmy (Mandy), Trenton (Jessica), Stuart (Lauren), Garrett (Britnie), Brent, Tyler (deceased), Whitney (Nick), Blake and Kaela and her great grandchildren: Kairen, Lily, Emily, Dalton, William, Hayden, Madison, Morgin, Hadley, Ava and Kadin. Dear life long friends, Dorothy Bernardi and Corinne Kundert.
On November 7, 1997 Joan married Tunis "Ben" Koops. They lived in Sisters, Oregon for 25 years. She and Ben spent the winters in Wickenburg, AZ. While there, Ben team roped in senior rodeo and Joan attended the San Francisco Giants Spring training games. Joan had been attending games in the Phoenix area for 50 plus years. Joan was a devoted fan of baseball and HER Giants!
Joan and Ben moved to Corvallis in 2014 to be near family when their health began to fail. Ben died in June 2018.
Joan enjoyed traveling, canning fruits and vegetables, baking pies, entertaining, listening to country music, watching baseball games and John Wayne movies on T.V. She also loved attending her children, grandchildren and great grand children's events. She was an avid supporter of the Benton County 4-H livestock auction.
A celebration of Joan's life will be January 16, 2020 at the Suburban Christian Church (2760 SW 53rd St. Corvallis, OR 97333) from the hours of 1:00-3:00 pm. Joan will be laid to rest next to the love of her life, Homer. There will be a private family burial at the Bellfountain Cemetery. Donations in Joan's name may be made to the Monroe Fire Department or the Benton County 4-H Auction Committee.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020