Joan Jensen
January 17, 1927 - July 17, 2020
"L'chaim," Joan would say to the table full of family and friends countless times over the years. "To Life!" And glasses would be raised and the toast echoed back: "L'chaim!" Joan embraced life with a gusto and appetite that drew people to her throughout her long life. Her exuberance and love of people, known and not-yet known to her, endeared her to almost everyone she had ever met. But let's go back to the beginning of her life's journey.
Joan was born Frances Joan Adams in Omaha, Nebraska to Carl Adams and Frances Adams (nee Dohse) but moved to southern California with her parents in 1934. She graduated from Fremont High School in Los Angeles in 1944. She met her future husband, Jack Jensen, at that school. Joan earned a Dental Assistant certification in 1945 and worked for Dr. Frank Blair. She and Jack married in in 1945, and had two children: Kristin A. Jensen in 1949 and Kurt L. Jensen in 1952. Following the births of her children, Joan attended college at Long Beach State College and earned a BS. in Social Science in 1957, and eventually a Masters degree in Social Science in 1958 and a General Secondary credential. She taught at Lakewood High School in southern California from 1958-1961. Meanwhile, Jack started his business, Cal Boats, in 1958 which manufactured highly regarded, Bill Lapworth designed sailboats as well as Balboa Motor homes. They moved from Long Beach, CA to Laguna Beach, CA in 1961 after Joan found her dream house on a hill overlooking the ocean. Although they separated in 1968, they never divorced and remained close until Jack died in 1980 from myelofibrosis following years of treatment.
Joan traveled extensively. In the late 60's, she was in Switzerland, Italy, Bavaria, Bermuda, the Soviet Union, and Poland. In 1969, she traveled with her mother to Austria, Germany, Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands. In 1970, she traveled through Spain for six months. In the mid-70s, she was a registered lobbyist for Women's Lobby, Inc. in Sacramento, CA, and also continued her global perambulations. In 1973, she was in Cologne, Barcelona, and Russia, where she spent a month touring other "Iron Curtain" countries, including Romania, Hungary, Poland, Czechoslovakia, and Yugoslavia with the World Affairs Council Tour. In 1975, she traveled to Iran and to study the status of women and meet with leaders of the Iranian Women's Organization. She traveled to China in 1978, and that same year organized an extravagant and successful fundraiser for the Children's Research Institute.
Her life took a dramatic change when, in 1982, she purchased and moved to the Star Ranch outside of Eagle Point, OR. with her brother, Mark T. Adams and her mother. She designed and constructed her dream home (similar to the one in Laguna Beach) to provide accommodations for her and her mother, who lived with her until her death in 2006 at the age of 105. Joan lived happily in the Rogue Valley for over 35 years, continuing to be involved in many local non-profits. She was involved with and deeply committed to Beyond War and many meetings for that organization were held at her spacious hillside home. In 1988 she traveled with Beyond War to Russia and traveled in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand with her friend, Elizabeth Berger. She was in and led many non-profit organizations in the Rogue Valley
She remained on the Star Ranch until age related health issues required a move to a less rural location. She would not have been able to live on her beloved ranch as long as she did without her friend and ranch manager, Don Hayes and his lovely and thoughtful wife, Judy Hayes. In 2016 she moved to Eugene with her partner of 50 years, Louis Bufalini, who provided constant and loving care until her death of age-related causes on July 17.
She is survived by her daughter and son, her daughter-in-law, Lorna Mercer, who also helped greatly with her care, her two grandchildren, Tess Velo and Ross Jensen, her nieces and nephew, Lynn Krokower, Lorie Adams and Mark S. Adams and his wife, Leslie Adams, who helped Joan more than I can say, and her very close and loyal friend, Louis Bufalini.
We can be grateful that in the last few years of her life, she was largely unaware of the damage being caused to the country by the 3rd i-POTUS. For those who choose to remember this dynamic, generous, exuberant woman, donations to Planned Parenthood or the liberal organization of your choice would be fitting, as well as raising a glass of your favorite libation and toasting a life well-lived with a joyous "L'chaim!"
