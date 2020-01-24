|
Joan Lillian Glenn
12/15/1933 - 1/13/2020
Joan Lillian Glenn-Tingey passed away on January 13th, 2020 in Cottage Grove, OR at the age of 86. Joan was born on December 15th, 1933 in Roseburg, Oregon to parents Clarence Johnson and Hattie Caroline (Fisher) Johnson and was one of six siblings. She graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1951. Joan married Robert Lee Glenn on October 8th, 1952, and together they had three children. She started working as a meat wrapper at 3 Boys Market in 1955 and worked at various markets in Cottage Grove and Eugene and spent 2 years living and working in Montana. She retired from Market of Choice in 1998. Joan loved to read, sew, and research family genealogy. After Robert's passing in 1999, she married James LaDell Tingey on January 4th, 2004. They were together until his death in 2013. Over the years she tried her hand at tole painting, tai chi, crochet, and square dancing. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attending until dementia took its toll and she was unable to attend. Joan is survived by her children, Terra (Mitch) Hensley of Cottage Grove, OR, Darren (Kimberly) Glenn of Cottage Grove, OR, and David (Debbie) Glenn of Vida, OR; her siblings Walter Johnson of San Antonio, TX, and Candy Lemley of Cottage Grove, OR; as well as 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Even though she led a very busy life, she always made special time for her greatest joy, family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Glenn; her husband James LaDell Tingey; her sister RaeMona Bernatzki; her brothers Gary Johnson, John Johnson; and her granddaughter Rhiannon Hull. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A private family inurnment was held at Fir Grove Cemetery in Cottage Grove, OR. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove, OR.
