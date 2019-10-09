|
Joan Maggard
01/01/1932 - 09/12/2019
Joan Maggard passed away at home of age- related causes on Thursday September 12th, with her husband, bob of 72 years by her side.
Joan was born in Kansas City, Missouri on January 1st, 1932 to parents Roy and Allie Day. She had younger brothers Roy Jr. (Carol) and Tom (Virginia) Day.
She took great pride in her family and cherished all of her close friends and a relatives.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Roy Jr. and Tom Day, daughter Linda, and daughter-in-law Gerri.
She is survived by husband Bob, daughter Carol (John), son Steve, and her many grandkids and great-grandkids who she dearly loved.
"Will the circle be unbroken? By and by Lord, by and by. There's a better home awaiting. In the sky Lord, in the sky..."
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019