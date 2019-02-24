|
|
November 21, 1928 -
February 8, 2019
Joan R. Lowe was born to Reynolds S. and Elizabeth M. Ross on November 21, 1928, in Pasadena, California.
She married Lane S. Lowe in 1947. They later divorced.
Joan's interest and education centered on Electrical Engineering; however, she enjoyed the challenges of exploring other branches of science and technology.
She served with the International Grenfell Association in the late 1950's at a school (and hospital facility) in Cartwright, Labrador, Newfoundland, for children from 6 - 19 years of age who were brought in from fishing and other small settlements. Following that she returned to this country to continue her educational and professional pursuits in Massachusetts, serving under NASA at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory.
Returning to the west coast, she apprenticed in California and participated in the recording industry and freelanced as an independent for several years in engineering and producing. She established Pacific Cascade Records in 1971, producing early childhood educational materials and winning several Peoples Choice awards for her albums.
Community participation included service as a long-term director of the McKenzie Fire & Rescue District, representative for Special Districts on the Advisory Board of the Lane County Planning Commission and on the board of the McKenzie School District previously, among other activities.
Special interests included reading, politics, music, a special interest/classic car collection and a broad variety of challenges and pursuits.
Survivors are her family by choice: The Burwell Clan, many loving cousins and Dilly her special canine companion. She was pre-deceased by her parents and her brother, Robert M. Ross.
Joan requested no service, but donations can be sent to McKenzie Fire & Rescue in her name if you wish, where she served over twenty three years on the board of directors. McKenzie Fire Rescue, 42870 McKenzie Hwy, Leaburg, OR 97489.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 24, 2019