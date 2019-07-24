|
|
Joan Rand (Willey)
1935 - 2019
It is with a heavy yet grateful heart we share that Joan passed peacefully into God's arms July 13, 2019.
Joan lived a full and happy life as a devoted wife, loving mother, friend and homemaker.
She married her beloved Bob, Robert Rand of Derry, NH, at 19 and their life adventure began. They would move to Oregon and raise a family of three girls. They traveled much of the United States together including many glorious trips to Hawaii. They shared a passion for classic cars which took them to many events where they shared many good times with the best of friends.
Beloved wife to the late Robert Rand. Much loved mother to Robyn, Terri, Karyn and mother in law to Tony. Cherished Grandma to Forrest, Chelsea, Spencer, Joseph and Great Grandmother to Trip.
She will be dearly missed, but we take solace in knowing she is reunited with loved ones that went before her and She and her beloved Bob are making up for lost time now in Heaven.
At her request no services will be held
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 24 to July 28, 2019