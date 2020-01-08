|
JoAnn (Rose) Andre
JoAnn (Rose) Andre was born August 30, 1935 in Los Angeles, California to Arthur and Vera (Hill) Rose. Jo Ann was the eldest of four, Her 2 brothers and her sister preceded her in death. She attended Excelsior Union High School in Norwalk, California until she married Dale Andre on December 28, 1951 during the Korean war. She later attended the Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri with her husband. After his graduation they lived in Downey, California with their three children until they moved to Eugene in 1960 to establish a fundamental Baptist Church. JoAnn was primarily a homemaker until her children were well into completing school at which time she was employed with JC Penney at Valley River Center. She loved gardening and was an adept artist creating both oil and water color paintings. She loved snow skiing and playing Tennis in her younger years. JoAnn died at home on December 6, 2019 due to natural causes. She was surrounded by her family. A Memorial service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 4101 River Road, Eugene, Oregon at 2 PM January 11, 2020. JoAnn is survived by her husband Dale, her three children, Debra Anderson and Aaron Andre of Eugene and Adrienne Andre of Portland, Oregon, Eleven grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020