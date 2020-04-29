Home

Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
JoAnn Hammond


1935 - 2020
JoAnn Hammond Obituary
JoAnn Hammond
September 22, 1935 - April 23rd, 2020
JoAnn was born in Eugene, Oregon to Lawrence Walter Chapman and Leota Mae Chapman, September 22, 1935. She was an only child and was raised in the Eugene/Springfield area. She loved flowers, especially roses and all animals, but her love for horses was life long. She was such a sweet soul and had the most gentle touch. Baking was big with JoAnn and her bread and pies will long be remembered! Though mom endured many challenges in her life, her saving grace was when she found Jesus Christ in 1967. She loved the Lord with all her heart and has been steadfast in her faith to the end.
JoAnn is survived by sons Larry Pruitt (Ping Li), Gary Brambora and John Brambora (Carmen) along with grandkids Becky Noe (Pruitt), Travis, Ryan and Jeremy Pruitt, Jennifer Bowker (Pruitt}, Carrie Armstrong, Amanda Marsh (Brambora), Johnnie Brambora and Megan Brambora along with several great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by son Terry (1972). A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
