Joann Ozbun


1943 - 2019
Joann Ozbun Obituary
Joann Ozbun
05/29/1943 - 11/22/2019
Visitation for Joann Ozbun, 76, of Myrtle Point, formerly of Creswell will be at 11:00am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at West Lawn Memorial Park Funeral Home, 225 S. Danebo, followed by a funeral service at 1:00pm. Private burial will be held at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Sandpoint, Idaho.
Joann was born the oldest daughter of John and Margaret (Hatcher) Bradetich on May 29, 1943 in Sandpoint, Idaho. She died November 22, 2019 in Coquille.
She was a lover of life and sought to give joy and laughter to all around her. She will be missed by her family and friends tremendously.
Joann is survived by her children; Keith, Jamie, Polly, Christy and Shane. She also leaves 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jonny Ozbun who died earlier this year.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524 and West Lawn Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
