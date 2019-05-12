|
|
Joanne Dooley Brady, 81, long time resident of Lowell, Or. passed away April 25,2019. She married Timothy Thomas Brady Oct 1956
Joanne Brady
1938 - 2019
Together they raised 8 children. Joanne & Tim were married for nearly 63yrs. Joanne is preceded in death by parents Frank & France's Dooley her brother Jack, grandson Aaron and son Sean. She is survived by husband Tim, sister Margaret, children; Brad, Timi, Tami, Teri, Tara, Tanya &
Timothy. 25 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 12, 2019