Joanne Carol Valentine Clark
March 6, 1948 - June 1, 2020
Joanne passed away in Eugene at the Pete Moore Hospice House on June 1, 2020, aged 72.
She was born in Sacramento, CA to Robert Henry Valentine and Elizabeth Valentine (McDonell), on March 6, 1948. In high school she was in the marching band and played clarinet and viola. She attended St. Olaf College in Northfield MN. She chose it primarily for its music reputation. She sang in the Chapel Choir and the Liturgical Choir. She graduated in 1970 with majors in psychology and math. Joanne continued her education at the U. of Oregon, earning an MA (1974) and PhD (1977) in Clinical Psychology. She did her internship at Nebraska Psychiatric Institute in Omaha, NE.
Joanne met her husband-to-be, Gerald, at Oregon; they married in December 1973. Gerald finished his PhD at Oregon in 1974 and soon left for Alaska to work on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline. At summer's end he returned to Omaha where Joanne had moved for her internship. As that was ending Gerald was hired by the USDA-Forest Service Juneau, AK Regional Office. In Juneau Joanne worked for the State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, and briefly for the Governor's Office. She worked in health planning, administration and budget. Joanne made many friends in Juneau and enjoyed the scenery and the fishing. She joined J. Allan MacKinnon's Juneau Oratorio Choir. She joined and was active in the Sons of Norway Svalbard 33 Lodge. She joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary, 17th CG District, served as Juneau Flotilla Commander and Division 1 Captain. With her husband she specialized in search and rescue activities. Joanne attended an introductory class for paralegal; this planted the idea for law school. She took the L-SAT exam, applied to a dozen law schools (was accepted at all of them) and settled on Stanford Law School in California. We packed her up and moved her to the Stanford area in August 1994. She graduated with her law degree in June 1997and was admitted to the California State Bar in December 1997.
After law school Joanne moved to San Francisco, worked briefly for the Stanford Law Library and for the California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, then for the Northern California Cancer Center, an epidemiological cancer research center in Fremont, CA. As their Legal and Regulatory Affairs Officer Joanne managed federal human subject protection and research ethics programs.
California is a shaky place so Joanne joined the SF Fire Department's Neighborhood Emergency Response Team, Sunset District group. She and Gerald were amateur radio operators so they fit well with the group's activities, and provided volunteer radio support to the Red Cross during many San Francisco races and marathons. They adopted their first three cats in SF.
Joanne and Gerald both retired in 2005 from their respective jobs and moved to Brookings, OR. Joanne loved watching the ever-changing ocean, the incomparable sunsets and the forested landscape. Joanne joined the St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, sang in the church choir, and served as Senior Warden. She also sang in the ORCA Choir. She was active in the Pelican Bay Amateur Radio Club. She passed the Oregon State Bar while in Brookings. Cats 4 and 5 were adopted in Brookings.
In 2010 the family grew restless with the relative isolation of the far southwest Oregon Coast. Joanne was developing interests in Ragtime and Traditional Jazz and rockhounding, especially limb casts, so she moved to Eugene, with its greater access to music festivals and programs and central Oregon. She joined the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, sang in their choir, and was active in their home starter kit, Egan Warming Center and 2nd.Sunday Breakfast ministries. She joined the Women's Choral Society, served as treasurer for a term. In Eugene we adopted 2 cats, lost 4 to cancer and old age. Joanne took string bass lessons with the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers' Association. Joanne was 2020 Vice President of the Sons of Norway Sonia 38 Lodge until her death.
Besides family and friends the loves of Joanne's life were music, cats and reading mysteries and Sherlock Holmes. Joanne is survived by her husband Gerald, brother James Valentine (Kathy) of Wauwatosa , WI and a nephew Jon Valentine (Maria) and several grandnieces and a grand nephew.
Joanne wished to be cremated and her ashes spread over the ocean near Brookings. Plans for a service are on hold.
Donations may be made to the Nature Conservancy, the No-Kill animal shelter of your choice, the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers' Association Scholarship Fund or the Sons of Norway Foundation.
