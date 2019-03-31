|
Joanne Hawkins Levings of Portland, Oregon peacefully passed away on March 21, 2019. "Jo" was born December 26, 1931 to Harvey and Florence Abel. She and her younger brother Bill Abel grew up in Astoria, OR. Jo graduated from Astoria High School and went on to study at the University of Oregon earning a BS in Education in 1953.
After college Jo immediately jumped into her career as an Elementary School Teacher in San Francisco, CA. She then moved to Portland, OR where she met her first husband, Robert Hawkins. Together they raised 5 children primarily in Eugene, OR where they had a large circle of neighbors and friends that continue on today. Joanne then met and married Loren Levings and they lived 33 years of happy adventures together. Jo continued to teach elementary school; primarily 2nd grade for 35 years. Upon retirement they moved to La Pine, OR and were active in many of the town organizations including Meals on Wheels, the Senior Center and the Moose Lodge. They loved to travel and made many stops around the country, Canada and Mexico with their Winnebago clubs and chapters.
After Loren's death in 2013, Jo moved to Portland to share her later years with her family. Jo had 5 devoted children: Annie, Phil, Lisa, Sally and Susan. She taught them to love musicals, a good book, a silly song, a bad joke and a hearty laugh; but mostly she taught them to love each other. She's left a legacy of 'Family First' that will last for generations.
Jo greeted everyone with a welcoming energy and genuine smile. She is survived by her five children, 6 grandchildren Nikki, Lindsey, Lilly, Isaac, Olivia and Tyler and 4 great grandchildren Jaidah, Kaiyah, Kaelyn and Bryson,
There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial, Friday April 12th, at Noon at The Kennedy School 5736 NE 33rd Ave, Portland, OR 97211. Donations in Jo's memory can be made to the La Pine Meals on Wheels program at www.councilonaging.org or send to La Pine Meals on Wheels, Council on Aging, 73 NE Greenwood, Bend, OR 97701.
