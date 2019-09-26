|
|
Joanne Kester
April 7, 1933 - August 12, 2019
Joanne Elizabeth Kester, 86, of Eugene Oregon passed peacefully at home, in the company of her family on August 12, 2019.
Joanne was born on April 7, 1933 to Nellie and Floyd Dale in Sioux City, Iowa. The family moved to Yakima, WA where she met and later married Jerry Leon Kester on December 3rd, 1950. Joanne and Jerry had two children, Debra Kester and Gregory Kester. Joanne and her family lived in White Salmon, WA; Goldendale, WA; and Bend, OR. Joanne and Jerry later moved to Shelton, WA, where Jerry passed prior to Joanne after 36 years of marriage.
Joanne was dedicated to her family, loved entertaining, baking, reading, traveling, hiking, movies, and playing board and card games. She resided in Shelton for 38 years, during which she was active in literacy programs, various social and political groups, and enjoyed her grandchildren.
Joanne is survived by her daughter Debra Kester, and her wife Ahrea Summers, her son Gregory Kester and his wife Marguerite (Meg) Kester, her siblings Ruby Bailey, Char Evans, and Gordon Dale, and her grandchildren Travis Kester and Emily Kester.
Joanne was generous with her time, an open and welcoming person. She touched many people's lives with a kind word, gentle smile, warm hug, and contagious sense of humor. She will be missed by those lucky enough to have known her.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday October 6, 2019 at Lake Limerick Country Club in Shelton Washington from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
