Joanne Zeller McMicken
08/01/1927 - 09/01/2020
Joanne Zeller McMicken passed away peacefully at her home on September 1, 2020. She had just turned 93 a month earlier, at which time, she and the family were unaware of the rapidly growing cancer.
Joanne Adelle Zeller was born August 1, 1927 in Seattle WA; and was raised in Corvallis OR by Sanford & Ethell Zeller. She was youngest of 4 sisters, Betty Pitney (deceased), Margaret Hayes (Corvallis, OR) and Mary Zeller (deceased), and infant brother (deceased). (43)
Joanne attended Oregon State College (Class of '49), and a was a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. In San Francisco, Craig and Joanne courted and married in March 1953. Their 67 years together was a partnership with God; they believe possessions & blessings in life are from God. Besides being a wonderful supportive wife, mother and friend, no matter where they lived, Joanne was a consummate volunteer and believed in Service above herself: church women's groups, pre-school teacher, camp fire leader, den mother, performing arts committees, city club and more. Joanne's talents spanned music, painting, master chef, gardener, floral arranging and genealogy. She was a great friend and support to many; never forgetting birthdays and anniversarys with cards & dollar bills! She was a creative gift-giver; one never knew what she might choose especially for you! She recycled before it was popular, re-used and repurposed pretty much everything! She and Dad loved to travel (near and far), host guests in their home and be generous with love.
Family members supporting her throughout her lifetime, and her final days, were her husband, Craig McMicken; children, Kirk McMicken, Robin (Randy) Krieger, and Doug (Lori) McMicken; grandchildren, Kole (Kate), Chase & Jett Krieger and Scott & Joe McMicken, and great granddaughter, Koko Krieger, born August 13, 2020.
A private "Celebration of Life" family service will be held at the Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw in Florence, Oregon on Sunday September 6, 2020. No flowers, please; memorial donations may be made to Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, Florence Food Share, Florence Performing Arts, or Siuslaw Public Library.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy