Joe Donald Meyers
Sept. 16, 1918 - April 5, 2020
Joe Donald Meyers, 101, passed away at home on Sunday, 5 April 2020 in Springfield, Ore. He was born 16 Sep 1918 in Portland, Ore. to Frank and Orilla (Richards) Meyers, the third of nine children.
Joe joined the CCC and worked in Alaska before enlisting in the Army Air Corp during WWII, rising to the rank of sergeant. He served in Africa and Italy. Following the war, Joe worked as a signalman for the Southern Pacific Railroad Co., retiring after 37 years.
Joe loved to fish and hunt and garden. He usually caught the most fish, got the biggest buck, and produced the best vegetables in his garden.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Dee, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was loved by all who knew him.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020