Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Donald Meyers


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Donald Meyers Obituary
Joe Donald Meyers
Sept. 16, 1918 - April 5, 2020
Joe Donald Meyers, 101, passed away at home on Sunday, 5 April 2020 in Springfield, Ore. He was born 16 Sep 1918 in Portland, Ore. to Frank and Orilla (Richards) Meyers, the third of nine children.
Joe joined the CCC and worked in Alaska before enlisting in the Army Air Corp during WWII, rising to the rank of sergeant. He served in Africa and Italy. Following the war, Joe worked as a signalman for the Southern Pacific Railroad Co., retiring after 37 years.
Joe loved to fish and hunt and garden. He usually caught the most fish, got the biggest buck, and produced the best vegetables in his garden.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Dee, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was loved by all who knew him.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -