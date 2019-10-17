|
Joe Ralph Boatmun
Joe Ralph Boatmun, 90 years, passed on Oct. 5, 2019 at his home.
Joe was born at Muskogee, Oklahoma. He lived in many places including Boynton, Bristow, & Haskell in OK, Wood River, Illinois, Alameda & Concord CA, Austin & Corpus Christi TX, Lebanon, North Bend and Eugene OR.
Survivors include wife. Ruth Boatmun, son, Joe Boatmun and daughter Connie & Rich Weldon, their children and grandchildren and many family members from both sides of the family ie Boatmuns & Goodbrands.
Joe in 1950 went through basic training at Lackland AFB, tech school at Okmulgee OK and Cheyenne. He was stationed at Austin TX, served in Japan and England, received a hardship transfer to AFB in San Francisco as son had polio. He was discharged in 1954.
He worked at a variety of jobs including More Business Forms in Emeryville, Shelton Turnbull Press in Eugene, and owning and operating Professional Hearing Aids in Eugene and North Bend.
Joe was an active man, loved trying new things including cycling, fishing at sea, hiking, motorcycling, golfing, RVing, Alexa, and music. He had no formal music training, loved to sing at church, for small groups etc. and work out accompaniments on computer. He was active in the church, known for being kind, hospitable and friendly.
Funeral arrangements are being made through Andreason's service.
Memorial service to be held Nov. 2, [email protected] 2 p.m. at Emerald Community Fellowship,631 E 19th Ave, Eugene, to be led by Pastor Anthony Doheny.
Memorial donations in Joe's name can be made to the Eugene Mission, 640 W. 7th Ave, Eugene.
