Joe Toste Coelho
November 9, 1955 - October 3, 2020
Joe was born in the Acores on the Island of Terceira, an autonomous region of Portugal, to Belmira and Antonio Coelho. Joe moved with his family to the United States in 1966. He graduated from Elmira High School in 1974.
Joe's passion for basketball extended from playing to coaching elementary school through college players. He started Royal Basketball Academy in 2001 training hundreds of players every Saturday. The academy met for dribbling sessions during the week for practice and to achieve their goal of setting the Guinness Book World Record for dribbling around the world. In 2008, Joe was also awarded Coach of the Year by the Portland Trail Blazers. Over 3,200 kids attended Royal Basketball Academy through-out the 13 years.
Everything that Joe took interest in, he was passionate about. Joe loved animals of all types, especially ones that needed a little extra help. ODOT started contacting him to when they needed to remove bird nests from bridges. He would foster and release them. He was a master gardener and you could often find his garden featured on the news. Joe was an accomplished martial artist with a 3rd degree black belt. He developed his own style of martial arts and trained hundreds of students over the years. Joe and Lisa started their business, Super Handyman, by happenstance and Joe loved to find unique ways to advertise their services. The more his kids shook their heads, the more he loved it. He may have had his teenage daughter wear a superman cape while riding in the door of the box truck.
No matter what Joe was focused on, he always looked for an opportunity to help others. He planted thousands of trees and gave them to families that may not otherwise be able to afford a tree during the holiday and was a Secret Santa for hundreds of children over the years. Joe gave countless scholarships to his basketball academy and volunteered his services for many community gardens and various projects. His family has many treasured memories working with him to help others in the community.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Belmira Coelho and Antonio Coelho. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Coelho, children Mykal Coelho, Katryna Coelho, Austyn Coelho, Jaycob Coelho and Aysia (Coelho) Hines, grandchildren Brycen, Dylan, Maysa, Olivya, Klynt and Madelyn, and his siblings John Gomes, Belmira Machado, Teresa Sieg, Tony Coelho and Nelita "Marie" Coelho.
The Coelho Family would like to extend our most sincere gratitude to the Signature Hospice Health Care Team for their support during such a difficult time.
