Joel Robertson
January 14, 1947 - November 27, 2019
Joel "Jiffy Joe" Robertson, age 72, died on November 27, 2019 in Eugene, OR. Joel was born to Edward and Bertha Robertson on January 14, 1947 in Eugene, OR.
After graduating from South Eugene High School, Joel went on to attend the University of Oregon. On September 15, 1973 Joel married Becki Jarvis in Eugene, OR. Together they enjoyed 46 years of marriage.
Joel, alongside his brother Tom, owned Jiffy Market from 1963 until 2016.
Joel was an avid golfer, a Ducks fan through and through, and loved to listen and dance to the oldies. He always had a new bad joke to tell, and never turned down a bowl of ice cream. He was a great friend, a wonderful husband, and an amazing father. Joel was beloved by all that knew him.
Joel is survived by his wife Becki of Eugene, OR, son Matthew Robertson of Shanghai, China, daughter Kelly Robertson of Eugene, OR, and 4 grandchildren: Ava, Zachary, Sabrina, and Zoe.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2-5 PM at the Laurelwood Golf Course, 2700 Columbia St, Eugene, OR 97403. A private family inurnment was held at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019