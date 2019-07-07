|
Joey Deon Strebe Joey Deon Strebe of Cottage Grove, OR died on June 8, 2019 at the age of 50. She was born on March 25, 1969 in Arcata, CA to parents Randy Cooper and Jeri Hunter (McCutcheon). She attended Chemeketa Community College in Salem, OR. She worked for U.S. Bank for more than 20 years. Joey enjoyed spending time in nature with her family, friends, and pets. She enjoyed plants, animals, and rocks. She loved to have gatherings and campouts at her house. Joey married Jon Strebe on July 7, 2010 in Eugene, OR. She is survived by her parents; husband, Jon; daughters Jennett Hoch, Elissa Ivie, and Ivory Stillman, all of Springfield, OR; brother, Dax Cooper of Jefferson, OR; and 5 grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, at 2:00 pm at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
1969 - 2019
