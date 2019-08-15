Home

John Andrews


1936 - 2019
John Andrews Obituary
John Andrews
September 10, 1936 - July 22, 2019
John Lincoln Andrews of Springfield, Oregon, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019. John was born on September 10, 1936 in North Bend, Oregon to John and Dorothy Andrews. He is survived by Karen Andrews, his wife of 55 years, his daughters Lori Dawson and Cheri Kendrick, their spouses Mike and Jeff, his seven grandchildren, Sarah, Sam, Riley, Rachel, Hailey, Caroline, and Chelsea, and his sister Gloria Forbess. John graduated from North Bend High School in 1954, served in the U.S. Navy, then graduated from Oregon State University, which led to his lifelong passion for the OSU Beavers. John spent his career in Oregon and Idaho as a fish biologist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. A celebration of life will be held for John on Saturday, August 24th at 1 p.m. at Thurston Christian Church in Springfield, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pete Moore Hospice House
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
