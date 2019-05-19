|
John Burnham (Jack) Miner passed away at his home on May 8 of age-related causes. He was deeply loved and admired by his family, friends, colleagues, and students.
John B. Miner
1926 - 2019
Jack is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Barbara (Williams) Miner, and their two daughters, Jennifer Weaver (David) of Boise, Idaho, and Heather Miner of Portland, Oregon; and by children Barbara Long of Tucson, Arizona; John Miner (Dianne) of Portland, Oregon; Cynthia Thomson (Rob) of Tucson, Arizona, and 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Frances Glove of Tucson, Arizona.
Jack had an active and interesting life, teaching, writing, living, and working throughout the United States. An avid tennis player, he was a founding member of the Eugene Swim and Tennis Club. He also enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, hiking, and hosting dinner parties for friends with his wife.
Born on July 20, 1926, in New York City, Jack was the only child of Bess (Burnham) Miner, a children's librarian, and John Lynn Miner, an educator. His father was the first headmaster of Greenwich Country Day School in Greenwich, Connecticut, which was founded in 1926 by Florence Rockefeller, among others. In 2009, former President George H.W. Bush said, "We got a good education (there)… When I was president, I often thought back to the advice given us by Headmaster Miner…" Jack attended the school from 1932 to 1940, three years behind President Bush. He spent summers at Camp Neperan, run by his father and mother, on Lake Memphremagog in Newport, Vermont. He graduated from Deerfield Academy (MA) in 1944.
Jack served as a Staff Sergeant in the 42nd Infantry (Rainbow) Division (European Theater) during World War II, and was awarded a Bronze star, Combat Infantry Badge, Two Battle Stars.
Returning home, Jack earned an A.B. in Psychology from Princeton University, an M.A. in Clinical Psychology from Clark University, and a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and Personality Theory from Princeton University.
Jack became a full professor at the age of 35, at the University of Oregon. He taught for extended periods at the University of Oregon, University of Maryland, Georgia State University (Professor Emeritus), and the State University of New York at Buffalo. He also taught at the University of California Berkeley, the University of Pennsylvania, Brooklyn College, the University of South Florida, Georgia Institute of Technology, Columbia University, and Princeton University.
Over a period of 55 years, Jack authored/co-authored 52 books and monographs, as well as 135 articles and book chapters. He finished a final series of six books at the age of 84. He gave hundreds of presentations for professional organizations, conferences, and clients. He also developed personality test and measurement materials, most notably the Miner Sentence Completion Scale, which is still in use. He consulted for clients as diverse as psychological testing organizations, petroleum companies, mining companies, manufacturing companies, law firms, universities, and the federal government.
Jack is widely known for his teaching and writing in the areas of organizational behavior and entrepreneurship. His book, Organizational Behavior (2002), was described by his peers as "a landmark book, a magnum opus.. an amazing feat of scholarship..an organizational behavior classic." His work showed "a range of empirical and theoretical understanding that is rarely encountered." Finally, he was described as "one of the all-time great management and organizational scholars."
Jack was a Fellow of the Academy of Management from 1973, serving as its 33rd President, and holding the position of Editor of what was at the time the Academy's only journal. He increased the research sophistication of the journal and added conceptually to its behavioral content, blazing the way for others to contribute to what became known as the "behavioral revolution." He received the Academy of Management Distinguished Service Award in 2012. He was also a Fellow of the American Psychological Society, the Society for Personality Assessment, and the Society of Industrial and Organizational Psychology, and a member of a dozen other professional associations.
A private graveside service was held May 12 at West Lawn Memorial Park. A celebration of his life is planned for June 2. Donations in his memory can be made to the Coburg Fire District.
