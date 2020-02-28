|
John Bauer
11-18-1936 - 02-16-2020
John Max Bauer of Springfield Oregon passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 83. He passed peacefully at the end, after long valiant battles with COPD, Congestive Heart Failure & numerous other heart & lung related ailments and their complications. He is survived by his sons, Dereck & Brian as well as a brother, Peter Bauer and sister, Cherry Bauer, 4 grandchildren, Jennifer, Collette, Crystal (Christine's daughters) & Jessica (Dereck's daughter) and 4 great-grandchildren (from Jennifer & Crystal). He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand & Dorothy (Toubondt) Bauer, a brother, Robert Brown and a daughter, Christine. John was born in New Haven CT & raised in and around Noti OR, later moving to the Eugene/Springfield area where he resided until his passing. He had been both married & divorced twice, first to Barbara, then Sandra whose son Dereck he adopted and lovingly, if sternly, raised as his own. He worked in the roofing industry his entire adult life until an accident & health issues forced his medical retirement. His fellow roofers and former co-workers always held a special place in his life.
In later life he had gone back to school through Lane Community College pursuing a GED until worsening health made it impossible for him to continue. He loved hunting, fishing & though he complained about it, cutting firewood. He also loved what he always referred to as "outlawing", hunting & fishing slightly outside the strict legal limits, but he came from a time when feeding the family during the lean times of the roofing year necessitated it. He related several times that he would make a GREAT game warden because he knew all the tricks & would know how to catch other "outlaws" who poached for trophies vs. sustenance. There were few things which made him madder than an animal wasted by someone only taking a "rack" as a trophy.
In accordance with his wishes there will not be a memorial. "Don't make a fuss, when I'm gone I'm gone" was his standard emphatic conclusion of that conversation.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020