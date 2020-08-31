John Boughton
John Robert Boughton passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Eugene. He was 61 years of age.
Johnny was born on August 13, 1959, in Teaneck, New Jersey, to Robert and Joan (Brush) Boughton. He grew up in New Jersey, but spent his summers in Vermont on Lake Hortonia. He lived all of his adult life in Eugene, Oregon. Johnny loved Oregon, and enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing and hustling his friends at pool. Johnny worked as a bartender, and loved his job serving old friends and making new ones. Johnny was a man you couldn't help but love. He had an unforgettable laugh, a good heart, and he lived life to the fullest.
Johnny is survived by his beloved, Jen Arre, of Eugene; his mother, Joan Boughton of Rutland, Vermont; a sister, Sue (Scott) Warner; a brother Jim (Olivia) Boughton; a nephew Michael (Mackenzie) Warner and a niece Lauren (Richard) Delaney, all of Vermont; and several lifelong friends, whom he loved dearly.
We all love you so much, Johnny, and you will be dearly missed.
