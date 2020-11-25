John Buermann
5/26/1943 - 11/9/2020
John Edward Buermann passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020. John was born to Robert Carl Buermann and Kathleen Mary Buermann in Bremerton, Washington.
John was raised on a dairy farm in Drain, Oregon where he developed his strong work ethic. At a young age he would rise early to milk cows and tend to other chores on the farm. John helped the family with their milk route for many years and eventually began working for Darigold in their plant and driving a delivery truck. After Darigold he worked for Western Beverage in Eugene where he drove a beer truck for over 30 years. He loved this job and made many lifelong friendships with his coworkers. After he retired he felt the need to keep busy and worked part time as a porter for Guarantee RV.
John met the love of his life, Eva, at a grange dance in Crow, Oregon, and they married on May 11, 1969. They easily danced together through life for 51 years and raised two children, Laura and Shane. John and Eva settled into a home in Junction City, Oregon where John raised a large garden every year and enjoyed spending time on his tractor. He loved sharing his produce with others and he especially liked raising halloween pumpkins for his grandchildren Kailey and Zachary. After retirement John and his wife Eva spent time cruising around the world visiting other countries and learning about other cultures. They also enjoyed spending time in the sunshine down on the Baja where he would go fishing.
John was raised in a large family with eight siblings whom he loved very much. Family get togethers were always a party and filled with love and laughter. John especially enjoyed spending time with his brothers at elk camp every year, playing poker and creating memories.
John is survived by his wife Eva Buermann; his son, Shane Buermann; his daughter, Laura Schildmeyer and spouse John Schildmeyer; his grandchildren, Kailey Schildmeyer and Zachary Schildmeyer; his sisters, Kareene Strom, Bonnie Chandler and Julia Albert; his brothers, Hugh Buermann, Bill Buermann, Steve Buermann, Joe Buermann, and Dennis Buermann.
Due to Covid-19 a funeral and celebration of his life will be held at a later time at St. Helens Catholic Church in Junction City, Oregon.
