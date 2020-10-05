1/2
John "Pete" Cauble
1936 - 2020
8/17/1936 - 9/28/2020
Pete was born August 17, 1936 in Terre Haute, Indiana to the Reverend John Lee and Jenny Lee Cauble.
During his early years, the family moved to Juneau Alaska, Longview Washington, and Salem Oregon. Pete attended Willamette University, graduating in 1958. While at Willamette, he met his sweetheart, Jennice Robnett.
Pete and Jennice were married in 1959 while both attended the University of Oregon where Pete received his Masters Degree.
The couple served four years in the US Army in Germany where Pete was an officer in the Medical Services Corps and Jennice taught elementary school.
Following his service, they returned to Eugene where Pete entered the investment business, retiring after 35 years in 2001 from Morgan Stanley.
The Cauble family were long time members of Central Lutheran Church where Jennice taught Sunday School and sang in the choir, while Pete served on several positions in the Church Council and Foundation.
Pete loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, bird hunter, and always owned labrador retrievers. Pete was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed gardening and fly tying in his retirement years.
Pete was preceded in death by Jennice in 1994 and is survived by his brother, Walter, of Grants Pass and three sons: Steve of Gig Harbor Washington, Rob of Hermosa Beach California, and David of Bend, Oregon as well as six grandchildren.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rest-Haven Memorial Park Funeral Home
3900 Willamette St
Eugene, OR 97405
(541) 345-8521
