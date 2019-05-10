|
|
John D. Tennent, Age 85, passed away April 27, 2019 from complications of Dementia.
John D. Tennent
April 27, 2019
He is preceded in Death by his Mother/Father, Brothers/Sisters, Stepdaughter Cindy and grandson Roth.
Survived by his Sister Wynema, Stepdaughter Sandy, Stepson Charles, Nephews Larry, Dave, and Ron and his wife Joyce. His 5 daughters from his first marriage and other relatives.
John joined the Navy in time to fight in the Korean War on the USS Perkins. He worked for over 30 years for Eugene Farmers Coop. He also drove an oil truck for shell oil in Bend Oregon. He was a regular at Spuds Cafe in Bend.
A hard working Father who was a soft spoken southern gentleman with a sly sense of humor. He rode in the Lane County Sheriffs Posse on his horse Buddy. He loved to sit around Twilight Stables in Junction City and tell tall stories. His later years saw a move into Silver Bay Veterans home in Minnesota. He was loved by all everywhere life took him. His humor and kindness will be remembered by all who's lives he touched. RIP Dad. We will meet again to ride winged horses.
Memorial service is in Roseburg, Oregon on May 20, 2019 between 12:00-3:00pm.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 10, 2019