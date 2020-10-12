John Dietz
12/22/1941 - 09/28/2020
John Dietz, 78, passed away September 28th. John was born December 22, 1941 in Eugene, Oregon to parents Dorothy and Al Dietz.
He attended North Eugene High School, Southern Oregon College where he played football, and the University of Oregon where he received his Masters in Education. He served in the United States Coast Guard Reserves.
John was a lifelong teacher. His career started at Pleasant Hill School District, followed by Anchorage Borough School District in Anchorage, Alaska. He finished out his career with Eugene School District 4J.
John was an avid hunter, fisherman, and explorer. He loved rock hounding, tending to his roses, and followed high school and college sports.
John was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Scott Dietz.
John is survived by his son Aaron (Chelsea), daughter Sarah (Michael), brother Jim (Carol), nephew Steve (Gina), and niece Jenny.
John was laid to rest on October 3 in a private ceremony at Mount Vernon Pioneer Cemetery in Springfield, Oregon.
