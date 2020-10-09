1/1
John Edmiston Price
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edmiston Price
February 4th, 1930 - October 3, 2020
John Price passed peacefully from this earth on Saturday, October 3rd after a long, full life that he lovingly shared with five generations
John was born on February 4th, 1930 in Eugene to Curtis and Ella Price. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954 with 28 months of that time being served in Japan.
John was active in the Eugene Executive Association for several years, was a Master Mason and served as Grand Master of McKenzie River Lodge #195 in 1984. He was the General Manager of Wyatt's Tire Co. for many years until his retirement in 1995.
John married Connie Lewis on Valentine's Day, 1953 and raised 3 children with her. He is survived by daughters Tana (Lance) Posey and Ann (Morris) Gates, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Connie, son Kelly and two sisters, Carol and Vonna.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Musgrove Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved