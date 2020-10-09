John Edmiston Price
February 4th, 1930 - October 3, 2020
John Price passed peacefully from this earth on Saturday, October 3rd after a long, full life that he lovingly shared with five generations
John was born on February 4th, 1930 in Eugene to Curtis and Ella Price. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954 with 28 months of that time being served in Japan.
John was active in the Eugene Executive Association for several years, was a Master Mason and served as Grand Master of McKenzie River Lodge #195 in 1984. He was the General Manager of Wyatt's Tire Co. for many years until his retirement in 1995.
John married Connie Lewis on Valentine's Day, 1953 and raised 3 children with her. He is survived by daughters Tana (Lance) Posey and Ann (Morris) Gates, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Connie, son Kelly and two sisters, Carol and Vonna.
