John Emil "Jack" Wellentin
1946 - 2020
John Emil "Jack" Wellentin died at home August 26 after a valiant battle against brain cancer. He is survived by his devoted wife, Linda, of more than 53 years, his loving daughter and sons, Lisa DeRosier (Willie), Matthew (Karen), and Darrin (Katie). Jack and Linda also have 4 granddaughters, Rachel, Josie, Kamea, and Geneva, and 1 grandson, Connor, who miss their Papa immensely. He was predeceased by both parents, Ernie and Belle, 2 sisters, Sharon and Teana, and 1 brother, Glenn. He had many loving cousins, nieces and nephews who are saddened by his leaving.
Born in Fargo, ND, on September 23, 1946, Jack moved with his family to Eugene, OR before starting elementary school, graduated from Willamette H.S. in 1964, and earned an A.A. degree from Lane Community College before moving on to a very successful career with the same company for 41 years. He loved to travel, golf, fish, hunt, and spend quality time with his family and friends, all of which he enjoyed in abundance. We will try for a long time to figure out how to get along without him.
Jack epitomized the word friend. He had a calming way and an easy-going manner. Those who knew him well or met him briefly are left better for it. He treasured his myriad friends, some dating to elementary school, and he taught his children to do the same. He gathered more throughout his busy life, including after his recent move to Orting, WA in 2015. His wife Linda called him her best friend.
May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, dear Jack, Dad, Papa, and Friend.
There will be a private family service soon, and there will be a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
