John H. 'Bud' Wicks Jr. passed away March 30, 2019, at the age of 83, as a result of injuries from a road accident in Yuma, Arizona.
John "Bud" H. Wicks
1935 - 2019
Bud is preceded in death by his son Michael Wicks and sister Ruby 'Tykie' Ringsdorf. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Charlene (Park) Wicks; daughter Susie Wicks Blais; son Doug Wicks; two step-children Kristal Frazier and Ben Phillips, sister Sharyl LaFleur, 11 grandkids and step-grandkids, and his first wife Janice (Bailey) Wicks.
Bud was born in Aberdeen, Washington, on Oct. 15, 1935, to John H. Wicks Sr. and Ora Mable (Henderson) Wicks.
Bud attended Francis Willard Elementary School, Wilson Junior High School, and Eugene High School, where he graduated in 1953. He attended University of Oregon for one year and remained an avid fan of Oregon sports.
Bud began work at Associated Plywood in 1954 where he worked for five years. He began work at Munnell & Sherrill, a mill and industrial supply store, in 1959. He would later move his family to North Bend/Coos Bay, where they lived for six years and where he started his career in sales for Munnell & Sherrill. The family moved back to Eugene in 1969, and Bud finished his career of 38 years at Munnell & Sherrill and retired there as General Manager in 1997.
He brought up his children in the Christian faith and worked very hard to provide for his family and to be a good father to his kids. In North Bend he was an elder in the Presbyterian Church, sang in the choir, taught junior high Sunday school and was a church camp counselor, and while in Eugene he served on the board of Youth for Christ and was also an active member in the Rotary Club.
After retiring from Munnell & Sherrill, he attained his golf teaching certificate and up to his last day he taught golf. Bud always loved young people—he coached his sons' baseball and football teams, and after retirement coached the Churchill High School boys golf team. He taught golf in Eugene at RiverRidge Golf Course and in the winters he would teach golf at Mesa Del Sol in Yuma. He and Charlene were snowbirds, spending their winters in Yuma for the past 20+ years. They loved their RV community there, where Bud could spend his days teaching golf in the nice winter weather of Arizona. For the past 10+ years he faithfully sent out two golf tips per month to hundreds of students and former students, always signed, 'Your Friend in Golf… Bud.' When the accident occurred, he was on his way back to Eugene from Yuma to teach a University of Oregon golf class, which he loved and had done for years. He took great joy in teaching golf to many University of Oregon athletes, including Marcus Mariota.
A Celebration of Life for Bud will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:30pm at The Shedd Institute, 868 High St., Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019