John Hovey Earley
8/5/1926 - 8/3/2019
John was born August 5th 1926 to Robert Fleming Earley and Julia Mae 'Wood' Earley in Pickens County Easley, South Carolina. John served in the Navy during WW II aboard the battleship USS New York BB34 in the South Pacific and saw action in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa Japan.
He married Hazel Faye Moss, September 28th, 1946 and they lived together for 51 years until her death in November 18th, 1997. They had two daughters , Barbara D. Lewin and Sandra Faye Towlerton. Both live in Eugene, Oregon. Four grandchildren Thatch G.L. Towlerton, of Springfield, Oregon. Shadrick H, Towlerton of Kelseyville, California. Shawnmarie Carpenter of Anchorage, Alaska. Andrea Faye Anderson of Eugene Oregon and several great grandchildren.
Since 1999 he has had Connie K Ross as his lifetime companion. She has been a great asset to the Earley family. She is an outstanding help for John's extreme hearing loss and an all around wonderful sweet loving companion.
John spent over 50 years as a professional in the roofing industry, as a large roofing contractor, 'Early Roofing Co.", then as a technician for a roofing manufacturer and has traveled all over, including traveling to Okinawa, Japan, and Hawaii supervising & inspecting roofs.
John has been a Christian for many years and is a member of the Gardenway Church in Eugene, Oregon where he was baptized.
He passed away to be with his lord and savior Jesus Christ on August 3rd 2019, two days before his 93rd birthday August 5th, 2019.
There will be a visitation at West Lawn Funeral Home on August 14 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. which will be followed by the burial.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019