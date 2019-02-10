|
June 20, 1931 -
February 2, 2019
John Wayne Jambura passed away on February 2, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon with family by his side. He was 87, born on June 20, 1931 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Earl and Florence (Strauman) Jambura. John grew up in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. He married Phyllis Walnum in Pendleton, Oregon in 1952. Phyllis passed in 1983 and in 2011 he married Karen Turner, a special friend of 25 years.
Dr. Jambura earned degrees from University of Wisconsin (Madison), Eastern Oregon University and his Doctorate from Washington State University. John taught for 5 years at Pendleton High School before transitioning to a professor at Eastern Oregon State College. He retired from Eastern Oregon as a full Professor after 25 years.
Colonel Jambura served in the US Army Reserve and retired in 1983 after 30 years. John served in the occupation of Germany in the 1950s.
Survivors include his wife, Karen, his son, Dr. John P. Jambura of Boise, ID, his step-daughter Jill Jones of Eugene and stepson Marcus Turner of Austin, TX, his brother Don Jambura (Wisconsin), his brother Earl (Hawaii), his granddaughters Jennifer Shelby of Colorado, Catherine Jambura of Idaho, Amy and Abigail Jones, Kennedy and Addison Turner and great-grandsons Dylan Waugh and William Bernard.
Spending time with John was a learning experience to be treasured. His undying concern for the education of our youth and for our state and country should be emulated by all caring citizens. Once a teacher always a teacher.
A private celebration of life is scheduled. John will be buried at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. John will receive full military honors.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 10, 2019