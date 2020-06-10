John Jorgen Jensen
10-21-1926 - 06-06-2020
John Jorgen Jensen, age 93 of Mesa, AZ passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. John was born in Geddes, SD on Oct. 21, 1926. At the age of 17 he joined the US Navy Airforce Fleet Air Wing Six. He met Kathryn Mae Wilcox at a USO dance. She became the love of his life. They were married on June 25, 1946 in McMinnville, OR. He left the Navy and drilled water wells with his father-in-law John Wilcox. He later went to work for the Buerau of Public Roads doing core drilling and horizontal drains for road slides. In 1966 he formed the Jensen Drilling Company. The company drilled all over the US and Chili doing dewatering for buildings and dams, grouting for dams and horizontal drains for slides.
John and Kitty had four children in McMinnville, Or They later moved to Arizona then back to Eugene, OR John retired at 50 and he and Kitty moved to Mesa AZ in 1976 and loved to play golf. He played golf with the Wild Bunch and some of the Phoenix Suns. He was chosen Golfer of the Year in 1989. He played golf until he was 90 and had to quit after having hip surgery. He sat around for 2 weeks and told himself he needed to get back to golfing to have a good life. He invented the JJ Tee Up, a golf tool that puts the ball and the tee into the ground without bending over. So back on the course he went until he was 92. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He loved people, sharing stories and jokes. He would not leave a store or restrauant with out telling a joke and everyone there laughing as he left. They also spent many years during the summer at Winchester Beach catching salmon fishing.
John was preceded in death by his wife Kitty (Kathryn), his half brothers and half sisters, and his three brothers.
John is survived by his sister, Margaret Wilcox of McMinnville, OR, sister in-law Jonilyn Wells of Cloverdale, OR, his four children, Cheryl Rattenborg and husband Ron of Springfield, OR, John Jensen and wife Connie of Prineville, OR, Jerry Jensen and wife Carolyn of Marcola, OR and Jeff Jensen and his wife Kathy of Louisville, TN. He had 8 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren and 12 Great Great Grandchildren
He will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills in Eugene, OR
Instead of flowers, donations to the Shriners Hospital would be appreciated.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
10-21-1926 - 06-06-2020
John Jorgen Jensen, age 93 of Mesa, AZ passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. John was born in Geddes, SD on Oct. 21, 1926. At the age of 17 he joined the US Navy Airforce Fleet Air Wing Six. He met Kathryn Mae Wilcox at a USO dance. She became the love of his life. They were married on June 25, 1946 in McMinnville, OR. He left the Navy and drilled water wells with his father-in-law John Wilcox. He later went to work for the Buerau of Public Roads doing core drilling and horizontal drains for road slides. In 1966 he formed the Jensen Drilling Company. The company drilled all over the US and Chili doing dewatering for buildings and dams, grouting for dams and horizontal drains for slides.
John and Kitty had four children in McMinnville, Or They later moved to Arizona then back to Eugene, OR John retired at 50 and he and Kitty moved to Mesa AZ in 1976 and loved to play golf. He played golf with the Wild Bunch and some of the Phoenix Suns. He was chosen Golfer of the Year in 1989. He played golf until he was 90 and had to quit after having hip surgery. He sat around for 2 weeks and told himself he needed to get back to golfing to have a good life. He invented the JJ Tee Up, a golf tool that puts the ball and the tee into the ground without bending over. So back on the course he went until he was 92. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He loved people, sharing stories and jokes. He would not leave a store or restrauant with out telling a joke and everyone there laughing as he left. They also spent many years during the summer at Winchester Beach catching salmon fishing.
John was preceded in death by his wife Kitty (Kathryn), his half brothers and half sisters, and his three brothers.
John is survived by his sister, Margaret Wilcox of McMinnville, OR, sister in-law Jonilyn Wells of Cloverdale, OR, his four children, Cheryl Rattenborg and husband Ron of Springfield, OR, John Jensen and wife Connie of Prineville, OR, Jerry Jensen and wife Carolyn of Marcola, OR and Jeff Jensen and his wife Kathy of Louisville, TN. He had 8 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren and 12 Great Great Grandchildren
He will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills in Eugene, OR
Instead of flowers, donations to the Shriners Hospital would be appreciated.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.