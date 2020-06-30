John Jorgen Jensen
1926 - 2020
John Jorgen Jensen
10/21/1926 - 6/06/2020
Gone but never,
ever forgotten.
Join us as we come
together to celebrate
the life of John.
Saturday, July 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Trinity Baptist Church
1162 B St
Springfield, OR 97477
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
