John Kirkpatrick
05/06/1941 - 01/12/2020
John was born in Upland, California to Dale & Lillian Kirkpatrick. John attended schools in Springfield and Eugene and graduated from South Eugene High school. After high school he enlisted in the Air Force for 4 years. Preceding him in death are his parents and his sister Mary Hubert. He is survived by his brother Bill Kirkpatrick of Portland, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 24 to Feb. 2, 2020